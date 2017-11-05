GENOA, Ill. (AP) — A donated U.S. Army uniform has led to an exhibit of a Vietnam War soldier’s life at the Kishwaukee Valley Heritage Society and Museum.

It’s a tribute Genoa (jih-NOH’-uh) native Jessie Gerald Poe. The 1966 graduate of Genoa-Kingston High School was killed in Vietnam on June 2, 1968.

The (DeKalb) Daily Chronicle reports that Genoa native Lonnie Stojan, who now lives in Sycamore, donated Poe’s uniform and others pitched in to help.

The display is open from 1 to 5 p.m. each Wednesday in November.

A special gathering is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 12. Veterans are invited to share their stories on video.

Christi Slavena is a member of the Kishwaukee Valley Heritage Society board. She says Poe’s articles are the museum’s first from the Vietnam Era.