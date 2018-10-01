AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — President Donald Trump’s son is set to help raise money for Republican candidates in Maine.
Donald Trump Jr. will speak Monday night at a fundraising event at the Holiday Inn By The Bay in Portland. A spokeswoman for the Maine GOP said the event will be closed to the press.
A public portion of the event will cost $100 per attendee. Tickets for a private reception start at $1,500 per person.
Republican guests include Gov. Paul LePage, U.S. Senate candidate Eric Brakey, Senate Majority Leader Garrett Mason and House Republican Leader Ken Fredette.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Critics call London’s new phone kiosks eyesores
- Perspective: Kavanaugh’s fury has legal experts questioning his judicial neutrality
- Outside prosecutor argues why she would not bring criminal charges against Kavanaugh
- White House aide Conway says she was sexual assault victim
Trump Jr. is a vocal proponent of his father’s policies. He’s recently headlined rallies in Pennsylvania and Montana.