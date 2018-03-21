Vanessa Trump filed for divorce last week, just days before reports of her husband’s alleged affair became public.

NEW YORK—Donald Trump Jr. should have kept his phone on silent.

The eldest Trump son, who allegedly had an affair with Danity Kane girl group alum Aubrey O’Day, was caught by wife Vanessa who saw his phone on the bedside table while he was showering, a “Celebrity Apprentice” employee told People. When Vanessa checked his phone, she reportedly found “sexy texts” from the singer and reality show contestant.

“This is how Vanessa found out and the affair ended,” the source told People.

Trump and O’Day met on the set of “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2011, according to multiple reports. The alleged affair continued into March 2012.

O’Day’s 2013 song “DJT,” seemingly about the future first son, tells the story of a broken heart.

“You can say it was all a f — king fairytale or you can say it was real, but I need to know and you know,” she sings. “Whatever the truth is defines the reality of you and I forever, and I need to be able to define that before I can walk away.”

Vanessa Trump filed for divorce last week, just days before reports of her husband’s alleged affair became public.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our family,” the couple said in a joint statement to The New York Daily News. “We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority.”