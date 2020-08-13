FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — President Donald Trump, a constant and outspoken critic of voting by mail, is using a mail ballot for Tuesday’s Florida primary.

But he’s not actually voting by mail.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who have made the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach their official residence, are using a procedure outlined in Florida law that allows someone to pick up a ballot on behalf of someone else.

A representative of the president brought signed affidavits from both Trumps to the Palm Beach County elections office on Wednesday, said Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link, responding to a public records request.

The representative got a ballot for each.

Last year, when Trump got mad at his lifelong home state of New York, he declared himself a resident of Palm Beach.

He used the same voting procedure for the March presidential primary — having a representative pick up and return ballots — opting not to use in-person early voting, even though he spent a weekend at Mar-a-Lago while early voting was taking place, and there was an early voting center at the library across the street from the golf club where he spent part of both days that weekend.

The president has claimed mail voting is subject to widespread fraud, though there isn’t evidence to support that claim.

In Florida, Republicans have been big beneficiaries of mail voting in recent elections — including the 2016 election that Trump won. Last week, he reversed his opposition to mail voting in Florida, and said it worked well.

———

©2020 Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Visit the Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) at www.sun-sentinel.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.