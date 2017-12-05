LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Dona Ana County Undersheriff Ken Roberts has been placed on paid administrative leave pending a personnel investigation.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that Roberts, who became the second-in-command at the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office in August 2016, was placed on leave last month.

County officials have declined to disclose further details on the investigation into Roberts, other than saying he’s on leave “pending the outcome of an investigation and a determination.”

The sheriff’s office has released copies of citizen complaints against Roberts, which accuse him of rudeness, dishonestly, cursing, using vulgar language, improper behavior, intimidation and failing to act.

The sheriff’s office, however, has refused to release copies of internal and external complaints, claiming that such records are confidential and protected by employer-employee relationships.

