LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Dona Ana County Undersheriff Ken Roberts has been fired after an investigation into sexual harassment and misconduct allegations.
Sheriff Enrique “Kiki” Vigil announced Tuesday that an internal affairs investigation was conducted by an independent investigations firm and the findings recently returned were substantiated in one of the complaints against Roberts.
Vigil didn’t disclose details of the findings.
Last month, Roberts was suspended without pay for 10 days and temporarily relieved of all supervisory duties.
Roberts was named undersheriff in August 2016.
He was previously an investigator in the public corruption and white collar crimes division.