The Democratic race for New Mexico lieutenant is getting crowded, with a member of the Dona Ana County Commission being the fifth and latest hopeful to join the contest.

Billy Garrett has served on the county commission since 2011. He announced his candidacy for the state office Friday.

Other candidates for the Democratic nomination include state Sen. Michael Padilla of Albuquerque, retired Eagle Nest teacher Jeff Carr, former state House Majority Leader Rick Miera of Albuquerque and juvenile probation officer David McTeigue of Rio Rancho.

The party’s nominee will run on a ticket with the Democratic nominee for governor.

Former Indian Affairs Department Secretary Kelly Zunie is running for the Republican Party nomination.