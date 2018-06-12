Share story

By
The Associated Press

MILFORD, Del. (AP) — The saying goes that the road to hell is paved with good intentions, but what if the road was paved with pizza?

News outlets report national delivery-based pizza chain Domino’s is aiming to make commutes around the country a little less hellish, by helping to repair potholes.

The company’s “Paving for Pizza” program has launched in four test cities: Athens, Georgia; Bartonville, Texas; Burbank, California and Milford, Delaware.

Milford’s public works director, Mark Whitfield, says an abnormally harsh winter left the city with more potholes than usual. Milford received a $5,000 grant, which covered the repair of 40 potholes.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The city used their own crews, who stenciled Domino’s logo and “Oh, yes we did” on the first few repairs.

Domino’s is soliciting nominations for more cities.

The Associated Press