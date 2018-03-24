RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy has reached an agreement with local community groups to bury most of a proposed power-line route in northern Virginia beneath Interstate 66.
The Washington Post reports that under a settlement agreement, Dominion will seek state permission to place most of the five-mile route connecting Haymarket to Gainesville beneath the highway. The $167 million project’s costs will be absorbed by Dominion customers over time through higher rates.
The community groups have agreed to end their legal challenge to the power lines.
The project has been controversial since Dominion first pursued the new route in 2014 in part to accommodate plans by a subsidiary of Amazon Inc. to build two data center buildings.
Dominion has also said it wants to better serve a growing section of western Prince William County.
