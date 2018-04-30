SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Dominican Republic’s government has announced that it is establishing diplomatic relations with China and breaking its diplomatic ties with Taiwan. It says it will later recognize Taiwan as an “inalienable part of Chinese territory.”

Flavio Dario Espinal is the legal consultant to the Dominican presidential office. He said at a news conference Monday that the change in foreign policy was based on the Caribbean nation’s “needs, potential and future prospects.”