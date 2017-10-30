BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — The top prosecutor in Mississippi’s most populous county won’t face trial until January on stalking, robbery and domestic violence charges.

Rankin County Circuit Judge John Emfinger on Monday delayed the trial of Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith until Jan. 29. Local media report Smith sought the delay after hiring a new defense lawyer.

The trial was scheduled to begin this week.

Prosecutors say Smith in August 2015 took a gun from then-girlfriend Christie Edwards, threatened her with it and threw her against a counter.

A Hinds County jury acquitted Smith in August of hindering prosecution and illegally assisting a defendant in a drug case. Attorney General Jim Hood’s office brought that case and the Rankin County charges. Smith claims Hood is overstepping his authority in the Rankin prosecution.