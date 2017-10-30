BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — The top prosecutor in Mississippi’s most populous county won’t face trial until January on stalking, robbery and domestic violence charges.
Rankin County Circuit Judge John Emfinger on Monday delayed the trial of Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith until Jan. 29. Local media report Smith sought the delay after hiring a new defense lawyer.
The trial was scheduled to begin this week.
Prosecutors say Smith in August 2015 took a gun from then-girlfriend Christie Edwards, threatened her with it and threw her against a counter.
Most Read Stories
- Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30, report says
- Russell Wilson outduels Deshaun Watson as Seahawks come away with thrilling 41-38 win over Texans
- Telling his teammates, ‘Have no fear,’ Seattle’s Russell Wilson finishes one of his finest hours | Larry Stone
- First guilty plea, indictment of Trump aides in Russia probe VIEW
- Analysis | Three impressions from Arizona's 58-37 upset of 15th-ranked WSU
A Hinds County jury acquitted Smith in August of hindering prosecution and illegally assisting a defendant in a drug case. Attorney General Jim Hood’s office brought that case and the Rankin County charges. Smith claims Hood is overstepping his authority in the Rankin prosecution.