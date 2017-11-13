SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Sierra Vista man who barricaded himself in his home after a domestic violence situation has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police say 29-year-old Kevin Jacobs died at a Tucson-area trauma center.
Officers responded to reports of armed man making threatening statements Saturday morning.
They arrived to find Jacobs brandishing a .45 caliber semiautomatic pistol and threatening to shoot a family member.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Cougars rise past Huskies to No. 15 in AP poll 2 weeks ahead of Apple Cup clash
- Seattle's next mayor, Jenny Durkan, names full transition team, deputy mayors
Police evacuated parts of the surrounding neighborhood and a Cochise County Sheriff’s SWAT team was called to the scene after Jacobs barricaded himself in the home.
During a three-hour standoff, police say Jacobs fired his gun several times.
Around 2:30 p.m., Jacobs was no longer responding to telephone communications.
A robot was sent into the home and Jacobs was found with a gunshot wound.