SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Sierra Vista man who barricaded himself in his home after a domestic violence situation has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say 29-year-old Kevin Jacobs died at a Tucson-area trauma center.

Officers responded to reports of armed man making threatening statements Saturday morning.

They arrived to find Jacobs brandishing a .45 caliber semiautomatic pistol and threatening to shoot a family member.

Police evacuated parts of the surrounding neighborhood and a Cochise County Sheriff’s SWAT team was called to the scene after Jacobs barricaded himself in the home.

During a three-hour standoff, police say Jacobs fired his gun several times.

Around 2:30 p.m., Jacobs was no longer responding to telephone communications.

A robot was sent into the home and Jacobs was found with a gunshot wound.