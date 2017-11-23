PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A mother and son are spending Thanksgiving in jail after a domestic disturbance ended in gunfire.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a woman told Portland police Wednesday night she and her son argued, and he had left the scene. While there, police were told the son had arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Officers believe the mother and son both fired weapons.
The son was arrested Thursday after being released from the hospital.
The mother was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, domestic violence, four counts of reckless endangering, unlawful use of a weapon, and discharge of a firearm in the city.
The son was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of reckless endangering, domestic violence, and two counts of discharge firearm in the city.
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com