PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) — Dolly Parton’s Dollywood amusement park has announced a $37 million expansion with rides, a restaurant and live entertainment.
The expansion is called Wildwood Grove and is planned to open next year.
Dollywood said in a news release that the investment meets the company’s 2013 commitment of $300 million over a 10-year period, four years ahead of schedule.
The expansion will include six ride attractions, featuring a suspended family roller coaster called The Dragonflier. There will also be various indoor and outdoor play areas for families.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Who is Q? Behind conspiracy theory erupting at Trump rallies
- Septuagenarians spar over Costco samples
- Oregon wildfire 'holding steady;' threatens structures VIEW
- Trump base latches onto ‘Q’ internet conspiracy cult
- He knocked over a port-a-potty. His sentence? Shoveling manure.
Parton said in the release that Wildwood Grove will give visitors a place to “explore, play and imagine together — but more importantly — it’s a place where they can spend more time together.”