DALLAS — Country legend Dolly Parton will be back in North Texas, taking the stage for the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving halftime show.

The Cowboys announced Monday that Parton will be the musical guest at halftime of their Nov. 23 game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The game will be broadcast on CBS at 3:30 p.m Central Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific).

In a video on the team’s social media accounts, the Cowboys Cheerleaders are shown bedazzling footballs, jerseys and helmets, including a No. 7 jersey with Parton’s name across the top.

“I’ll see y’all this Thanksgiving,” Parton says, ringing a Salvation Army bell and wearing glittery Cowboys gear.

It will be Parton’s first appearance in the Red Kettle Kickoff halftime show. Last season, the Jonas Brothers performed.

The Red Kettle Kickoff has been a Cowboys tradition for 27 years and marks the official start of one of the longest-running annual fundraisers of its kind.

The halftime show puts a national spotlight on the needs of millions during the holiday season, issuing a rallying cry to donate to the Red Kettle Campaign, which began in 1891, according to the Salvation Army.

“Those Red Kettles have long been a symbol of hope for our friends and neighbors who are facing hard times,” Parton said in a news release.

“My goal is to encourage everyone who can to donate and support their neighbors in need.”

Charlotte Jones, executive vice president and chief brand officer for the Cowboys, said Parton’s energy is contagious and positive.

“Dolly’s music has a way of inspiring hope, and we’re thrilled to have her on our national stage to spotlight the campaign this year,” Jones said in a statement.

It will be the second North Texas event for Parton this year. In May, she co-hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco alongside Garth Brooks. Ahead of time, she quipped that she enjoys performing in North Texas.

“I’ve performed there several times and love the audience,” Parton said in May. “They don’t mind having a good time and they don’t mind showing you that they appreciate you.”

In 1999, Parton was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Last year she entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

She’ll release her 48th studio album and first rock album, Rockstar, on Nov. 17. The album features 30 tracks, including collaborations with Paul McCartney, Debbie Harry, Steven Tyler and Ann Wilson.

Her new coffee table book, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, comes out Tuesday. The book “tells the stories behind some of my favorite outfits, both on and off the stage,” she wrote in the introduction.

She recently told Good Housekeeping that she doesn’t tour anymore.

“I’ve got so many business things I’m doing. And my husband and I are getting older — he’s a little older than I am — and I kind of need to be with him,” she said. Parton married Carl Dean nearly six decades ago.

“I might take off, you know, a month instead of a week, but no, I don’t plan to ever retire unless my husband was sick and really needed me, or I was sick, that’d be the only two reasons I would ever quit,” Parton said. “And let’s hope that never happens.”