SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music superstar Dolly Parton has paid a surprise visit to a senior center in Tennessee, where she sang, lifted weights and joked about her age.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Parton came for a dedication ceremony Monday to give the facility a new name: the My People Senior Activity Center, in honor of her parents, Robert and Avie Lee Parton. Parton is a native of Sevierville in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.
The 72-year-old singer joked that she’s a senior, too, and made fun of her plastic surgery.
She shouted “girl power” when she saw more women doing woodworking at the center than men.
At the event, Parton gave her own secret to staying young: Be busy, stay active and get involved.