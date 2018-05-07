Share story

By
The Associated Press

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music superstar Dolly Parton has paid a surprise visit to a senior center in Tennessee, where she sang, lifted weights and joked about her age.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Parton came for a dedication ceremony Monday to give the facility a new name: the My People Senior Activity Center, in honor of her parents, Robert and Avie Lee Parton. Parton is a native of Sevierville in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

The 72-year-old singer joked that she’s a senior, too, and made fun of her plastic surgery.

She shouted “girl power” when she saw more women doing woodworking at the center than men.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

At the event, Parton gave her own secret to staying young: Be busy, stay active and get involved.

The Associated Press