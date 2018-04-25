FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating claims that leaders of a Virginia county effectively blocked a proposed Islamic cemetery.
The Free Lance-Star reported Wednesday that a Justice Department official, Shina Majeed, wrote that the inquiry will scrutinize how the Stafford County’s zoning law treats religious land uses, particularly the proposed cemetery of the nonprofit All Muslim Association of America.
The newspaper reports the Stafford Board of Supervisors approved changes to the county’s cemetery ordinance that effectively disqualified plans for the Muslim burial ground in 2016. The Muslim nonprofit bought the property in 2015.
The department also referred to a local planning commission member, Crystal Vanuch, in a request for documents. Vanuch’s home is across the street from the proposed cemetery. Vanuch says she and the county did nothing wrong.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Ex-cop arrested in sadistic crime spree from '70s and '80s VIEW
- When Toronto suspect said ‘Kill me,’ an officer put away his gun
___
Information from: The Free Lance-Star, http://www.fredericksburg.com/