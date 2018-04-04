MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — Four dogs that were rescued from a dog meat farm in South Korea have arrived in Rhode Island and will soon be available for adoption.

The Potter League for Animals says the dogs arrived in Middletown on Wednesday. State law requires that they be quarantined for at least five days. They will then go up for adoption.

The group says the dogs were being raised on a farm outside Pyeongchang, the site of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The Potter League says the farm was shut down amid pressure from animal rights groups to end the consumption of dog meat in Korea. The practice has waned, especially among the country’s younger citizens, as pet ownership has increased.