MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Muncie firefighters have rescued more than a dozen dogs and cats from a burning house.

Fire Capt. Brian Manship tells the (Muncie) Star Press that a pet rat and three birds died as a result of the fire Friday afternoon.

The blaze in a front room was quickly extinguished. Manship says investigators believe it was caused by electrical problems.

Three of the 12 dogs taken from inside the house were given oxygen after suffering smoke inhalation.

Two other dogs in the backyard were uninjured. A pot-bellied pig housed in a front-porch cage was unscathed.

Ethan Browning is a city animal care officer. He says the owner recently moved to Muncie from Tennessee and was unfamiliar with an ordinance limiting the number of dogs in a home and prohibiting the pig.