BEND, Ore. (AP) — Two dogs identified as those who attacked a Central Oregon woman last month have been spared the death penalty for now amid questions of whether one is innocent.

The Bend Bulletin reports a Deschutes County man told authorities a male boxer named Marshall and a female boxer named Brandy are the ones who attacked his neighbor, Joy Stanovich-Brown. But the dogs’ owner, Jean Straight, argued during an emotional hearing in front of the county’s dog control board that a different female was involved.

Straight and her dogs will visit the Humane Society on Wednesday so Stanovich-Brown and her neighbor can identify the culprit. The dog control board will then meet within a few weeks to decide whether the dogs must be euthanized.

The newspaper reports Stanovich-Brown cried while describing the attack and gestured as if she were reliving her attempts to fight off the dogs.

