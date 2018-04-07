GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A mixed-breed dog that lost both ears in an attack by two other dogs is mended and looking for a new home, thanks to a South Carolina woman who helped save him.

Fran Alexay Rizzo of Greenville is the foster mom of 2-year-old Legend, who looks like a mix of basset hound, Labrador and pit bull.

She tells the Greenville News that as a volunteer with Greenville County Animal Care , she took Legend to a veterinary clinic about three weeks ago. He was bleeding from bite wounds on his head, neck and front legs.

Rizzo says the cost for his care topped $9,000. Rescue Dogs Rock NYC , which had seen a request for help, paid his medical bills. It’s also the contact for adoption.

Though his hearing is fine, both his ears are gone.

___

Information from: The Greenville News, http://www.greenvillenews.com