EATONTOWN, N.J. (AP) — A dog stolen from a New Jersey animal shelter on Christmas Eve is now with its rightful owners.

Dominique Searight and her 5-year-old twin daughters picked up Tub Tub on Friday at the Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals shelter in Eatontown.

Searight had planned to give the dog to her children as a Christmas present. But when she went to get it, shelter officials discovered it was missing along with its microchip.

Authorities say a former shelter volunteer has admitted stealing the dog because she didn’t have any money to adopt it. Eatontown police say 63-year-old Susan Bajew, of Neptune, is charged with theft.

The dog was found unharmed and returned to the shelter on Wednesday.

It’s not known if Bajew has retained an attorney.