NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Weeks after police in Delaware struck two “aggressive” dogs with a car and then fatally shot one of them, the surviving dog will be sent to Florida to learn how to better interact with humans.

The News Journal reports the German shepherd mix found uninjured nearly a week after she fled police May 11 is awaiting the end of a 10-day rabies quarantine.

Linda Torelli of the Brandywine Valley SPCA says the dog now called Atari will be driven to Florida for an evaluation to participate in “Dogs Playing for Life,” which teaches dogs how to socialize with humans through group play classes. Because Newark police had deemed her a threat, the shelter is implementing precautions before she can be adopted.

She’ll return to Delaware once the program is done.

