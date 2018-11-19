SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Firefighters in New Jersey rescued a dog that spent nearly 24 hours stuck in a pipe.
A miniature long-haired dachshund named Khaleesi got into trouble when it chased a rabbit in a park in Secaucus. The dog got stuck in a vertical position nearly 6 feet (1.8 meters) in the pipe.
Her owner, Emilio Ramos, tells WNBC-TV he tracked the dog using a transmitter collar. He started to hear barking that turned into a crying noise. It was getting dark and the rescue was postponed until Sunday.
Firefighters arrived and managed to pull the pooch from the pipe.
Ramos says he was surprised by “what a predicament she got herself into.”