BALTIMORE (AP) — Harley the German shepherd started out a K-9-in-training before his sheriff’s deputy partner got injured and a woman bought him — but then he got stolen. Three years later, another officer has reunited him with the woman whom he hadn’t seen since he was taken from her backyard.
WJZ-TV reports a Howard County, Maryland, police officer found Harley during a traffic stop Sunday. The car’s occupants told Officer Sarah Miller they found him running in the road in Baltimore.
County animal control officials scanned the dog for a microchip and found a match: the woman, who had bought him from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office as a puppy and had him until he was stolen in July 2015.
She hadn’t stopped looking for him, and Wednesday, they were finally reunited.
___
Information from: WJZ-TV, http://www.wjz.com/