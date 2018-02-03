KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — Nelson the pit bull finally has a home after officials in a Texas county laid him off in December from his job as an ambassador for the Kerr County Animal Services and labeled him excess property.
County officials told the San Antonio Express-News Friday that Nelson will live with a former handler.
The county’s attorney said Nelson’s care was a misappropriation of funds and a liability since he didn’t have insurance.
The pup was labeled excess property and his adoption fee was set at more than $2,300 to recoup expenses for his care over the last several years.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Second group of West Seattle homeowners accused of cutting public trees settles for $360,000
Facebook groups demanding the county “Free Nelson” cropped up as well as crowdfunding pages to pay the fee. His future was also hotly debated at county meetings over the last two months.
___
Information from: San Antonio Express-News, http://www.mysanantonio.com