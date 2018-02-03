KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — Nelson the pit bull finally has a home after officials in a Texas county laid him off in December from his job as an ambassador for the Kerr County Animal Services and labeled him excess property.

County officials told the San Antonio Express-News Friday that Nelson will live with a former handler.

The county’s attorney said Nelson’s care was a misappropriation of funds and a liability since he didn’t have insurance.

The pup was labeled excess property and his adoption fee was set at more than $2,300 to recoup expenses for his care over the last several years.

Facebook groups demanding the county “Free Nelson” cropped up as well as crowdfunding pages to pay the fee. His future was also hotly debated at county meetings over the last two months.

___

Information from: San Antonio Express-News, http://www.mysanantonio.com