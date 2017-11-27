LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas family says their dog is recovering after it was injured by an animal trap while hiking in the Red Rock Canyon area.
KTNV-TV reports the dog and its owners were hiking at the Little Red Rock trail Sunday when the dog stepped into a trap that was hidden underneath a bush.
They found the trap just off the path.
Brandon Kennedy, who was hiking with his friends nearby, says the owner managed to get his dog out of the trap and rushed him to the animal hospital.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Seattle teen sentenced in Jasmer slaying
- Here are the bowl game possibilities for the UW Huskies after their Apple Cup win
- The Huskies embarrassed WSU in another Apple Cup. Just don't call it a rivalry game
- It was all going to be different this year for the Cougars. Then they got pummeled by UW ... again
According to Kennedy, it appears that the dog had tried to bite off the metal trap, breaking some of its teeth in the process.
___
Information from: KTNV-TV, http://www.ktnv.com