LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas family says their dog is recovering after it was injured by an animal trap while hiking in the Red Rock Canyon area.

KTNV-TV reports the dog and its owners were hiking at the Little Red Rock trail Sunday when the dog stepped into a trap that was hidden underneath a bush.

They found the trap just off the path.

Brandon Kennedy, who was hiking with his friends nearby, says the owner managed to get his dog out of the trap and rushed him to the animal hospital.

According to Kennedy, it appears that the dog had tried to bite off the metal trap, breaking some of its teeth in the process.

