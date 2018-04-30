LAS VEGAS (AP) — A dog has found a permanent home after spending nearly 14 months at a Las Vegas animal shelter.
KLAS-TV reports the Vanoy family, which moved to Las Vegas from Colorado a couple months ago, adopted 6-year-old Mona after visiting the Animal Foundation on Saturday.
Mona, who was found in 2012 as a stray and had been back to the shelter a couple of times since then, is the Vanoy family’s first dog.
Mona had been at the shelter for 420 days.
___
Information from: KLAS-TV, http://www.klas-tv.com