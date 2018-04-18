TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A dog was found dead and tied to a pole in Titusville, Florida.
Florida Today reports police are looking for possible suspects. Titusville Police received reports about the dog at about 2:45 p.m. Friday. The department’s dispatch notes say they found a small dog tangled in a cord and “stiff as a board.”
Titusville Police are working with the Brevard County Animal Services to investigate.
Information from: Florida Today (Melbourne, Fla.), http://www.floridatoday.com