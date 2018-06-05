COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a family dog in Ohio brought a human skull home.
Madison Township Police Chief Matthew Byers says the dog found the skull around 2 p.m. Monday in a wooded area in Madison Township.
Police responded to the area with cadaver dogs and found the rest of the body Tuesday.
Byers says the remains appear to belong to an adult, but he could not say whether they were male or female. He says there were no obvious signs of foul play.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- High school's 2016-17 teacher of year arrested on sex charge
- Handbag designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide VIEW
- High court rules for baker who shunned gay wedding cake. Now what? VIEW
- Authorities: Teacher sent male student inappropriate photos
- As Trump touts powers, lawyers ready for fight
Madison Township police say they have not received reports of a missing person, but they are reaching out to other departments.
The remains have been taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.