MARY ESTHER, Fla. (AP) — A dog was fatally shot after attacking a Florida sheriff’s deputy and a pizza delivery man.
According to a Northwest Florida Daily News report , both men needed surgery after encountering the dog named Cujo on Sunday.
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Michele Nicholson said the pit bull attacked the delivery man, 19-year-old John Wade, who knocked on the front door of Cujo’s Mary Esther home.
Deputies were called to help restrain Cujo. Nicholson said the dog charged Deputy Cutler Petersen, who sprayed him with pepper spray.
Nicholson said Cujo wouldn’t release Petersen from his bite, and a second deputy shot the dog multiple times. Cujo died at the scene.
Panhandle Animal Welfare Society Director Dee Thompson said Cujo previously bit a woman on her feet. Neighbors said the dog repeatedly menaced them while they were walking outside.
Information from: Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach, Fla.), http://www.nwfdailynews.com