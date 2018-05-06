LOS ANGELES (AP) — A baby girl has been killed after a dog mauled her in a Los Angeles home.
Los Angeles police say the mauling happened Saturday afternoon in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood. The nearly 4-month-old baby was taken to a hospital but didn’t survive her wounds.
Animal control officers took custody of three dogs because they didn’t know which animal was responsible for the attack.
Los Angeles police Capt. Lillian Carranza tweeted Saturday night that crisis counselors with the mayor’s office “will be by the family’s side during this difficult time.”
