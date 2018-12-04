MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — A small dog in Idaho had a close call with a hawk.

KBOI-TV reports River City Veterinary Hospital in Meridian helped the dog, Rocky, recover last week after he had a scuffle with a hawk in bushes.

The hawk flew away, and Rocky had several wounds and punctures in his chest and sides. The animal hospital also treated a deep laceration through Rocky’s tongue.

Veterinarian Keaton Cuthbert says Rocky and his owners are lucky the hawk didn’t fly away with the dog, especially given its small size.

Rocky is expected to make a full recovery.

