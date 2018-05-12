LOVELAND, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio dog daycare photo has gone viral for capturing what looks like a group of four-legged friends taking a selfie.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Go Fetch Dog Daycare and Boarding in Loveland originally posted the photo of the group March 30.

Rouge, a black Labrador mix, appears front and center in the photo with several dogs howling in the background.

The photo was later shared by another Facebook user who commented that it looked like Rouge was taking a selfie.

The photo has since received more than 1,800 reactions on Facebook and hundreds of comments, including one user saying, “this is exactly how I imagine the entrance to heaven.”

Go Fetch owner Matt Ramsey says the dogs get along well, which makes it easy to take photos of them.

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com