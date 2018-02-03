HARTSELLE, Ala. (AP) — The owner of a Morgan County dog boarding business has been arrested after authorities said they found dead dogs in her business.
WAAY-TV reports 26-year-old Alexandria Holland faces five counts of aggravated cruelty to an animal. Bond was set at $12,500. It was unknown if she has an attorney.
The charges stem from an incident in November, when Morgan County deputies responded to a complaint at Holland’s business, Dog House of Alabama. Deputies said they found three dead dogs that appeared to have starved to death. Three other dogs were alive and taken by animal control officers.
Three days after finding the dogs at the business, animal control officers went to Holland’s home and found two “extremely emaciated” Doberman pinschers. The dogs had severe parasite and worm infestations.
___
Information from: WAAY-TV, http://www.waaytv.com/