WALLAGRASS, Maine (AP) — A dog and a young moose have forged an unlikely friendship in Maine.

WMTW-TV reports Wallagrass resident Shannon Lugdon and her dog, Leo, spotted the moose alone Sunday. Wardens told Lugdon to not make contact with the young moose because its mother was probably close by eating.

Lugdon says the next morning she let Leo out for a bathroom break. She says the dog and the moose, who she named Maggie, quickly became friends. The moose followed Lugdon and Leo around all day “begging for attention.”

Wardens and a biologist picked the moose up and took it to the Maine Wildlife Park in Gray. They say the animal is about 27 pounds.

