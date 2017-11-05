LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania police officer is recovering after he was attacked by a dog.

Police say the officer was called to a suburban area of Lebanon around 8:30 a.m. Saturday after three dogs were reported on the loose.

One of the dogs bit the officer on the arm, and he used his stun gun to stop the attack. The officer was transported to a local hospital and given a round of rabies shots before he returned to duty.

Authorities say police officers and a Game Commission Officer later captured the dog that bit the first officer and a second stray.

Police say the dog that attacked the officer was beyond help and had to be put down. The second dog was placed in a shelter.