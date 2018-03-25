BOW, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a dog helped save a Bow family from a fire that destroyed their barn overnight.
WMUR-TV reports that the fire was reported just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Crews from a dozen towns responded as flames spread from the barn to the home.
Fire officials say a barking dog woke up a father and two children who were sleeping in the home. They were able to escape safely.
The barn is a total loss.
___
Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com