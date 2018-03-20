MADRID (AP) — A Vatican crackdown on the commercial use of its official emblems has met resistance from a Spanish website that refuses to stop referencing the seat of the Catholic Church in its masthead.
So far, Spain’s trademark office has taken the Vatican’s side. It ruled that InfoVaticana.com can’t register as a brand because its name might mislead consumers.
InfoVaticana staff scrubbed the colors of the Vatican’s flag, the Holy See’s emblem and a logo with Saint Peter’s keys from the site. But they are fighting to keep the InfoVaticana name.
Vatican spokesman Greg Burke says protecting the Holy See’s image “is not a matter of ideology or freedom of expression, but one of officialdom.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire VIEW
- Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona VIEW
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW