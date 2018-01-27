Share story

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. (AP) — Documents show that an Oregon school superintendent is retiring after 80 percent of staff members said they no longer had confidence in her ability to lead.

The Register-Guard obtained details through a public records request of South Lane School District Superintendent Krista Parent’s retirement agreement.

The South Lane School Board announced at a board meeting last week that Parent would retire on June 30 after a handwriting expert concluded that an unsigned letter given to them last year was likely written by Parent.

The letter praised Parent as a “pillar of the community” and criticized a Cottage Grove High School teacher who was married to an educational assistant with whom the superintendent was having an affair.

Parent has worked at the district for 33 years, 17 as superintendent.

