NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) — Court documents say a man charged in connection with a 2016 wrong-way crash on a New Hampshire interstate that killed a mother and seriously injured her 4-year-old son intends to plead guilty next week to negligent homicide and aggravated driving under the influence.

The Valley News reports the documents suggest that 40-year-old Daniel Cowdrey, of Hartland, Vermont, serve six to 12 years in prison with up to 1 ½ years suspended. He faces a Dec. 6 hearing.

Police say Cowdrey was traveling north in the southbound lane of Interstate 89 in Lebanon, New Hampshire, in May 2016, when he struck a vehicle driven by Ellynn Koelsch.

The 34-year-old Koelsch, of Cranston, Rhode Island, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cowdrey pleaded not guilty to seven charges.

___

Information from: Lebanon Valley News, http://www.vnews.com