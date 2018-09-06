LONDON (AP) — A leaked document says the British government is planning for a disruptive “no deal” Brexit under the codename Operation Yellowhammer.
A news photographer snapped a Treasury briefing paper headed “Operation Yellowhammer” being carried into a meeting.
It says the Civil Contingencies Secretariat, set up to respond to floods, epidemics and other disasters, has held a workshop to review government plans for leaving the European Union without a deal on divorce terms and future trade.
The document says it’s vital to make a cross-government plan “to help maintain confidence in the event of contingency plans being triggered.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Who is Madeleine Westerhout, 27-year-old gatekeeper to the president?
- Trump disputes book's portrayal of White House dysfunction WATCH
- Why are Native American women vanishing? And who’s looking for them? WATCH
- Trump calls on NY Times to turn senior official who wrote critical 'resistance' op-ed 'over to government at once!'
- Trump rips searing New York Times op-ed from unnamed senior official
With Britain due to leave the EU on March 29, the U.K. has stepped up planning for a “no-deal” Brexit, which could disrupt trade, transport and other sectors of the economy.