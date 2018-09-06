Share story

By
The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A leaked document says the British government is planning for a disruptive “no deal” Brexit under the codename Operation Yellowhammer.

A news photographer snapped a Treasury briefing paper headed “Operation Yellowhammer” being carried into a meeting.

It says the Civil Contingencies Secretariat, set up to respond to floods, epidemics and other disasters, has held a workshop to review government plans for leaving the European Union without a deal on divorce terms and future trade.

The document says it’s vital to make a cross-government plan “to help maintain confidence in the event of contingency plans being triggered.”

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

With Britain due to leave the EU on March 29, the U.K. has stepped up planning for a “no-deal” Brexit, which could disrupt trade, transport and other sectors of the economy.

The Associated Press