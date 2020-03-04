KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s prime minister had a successful kidney transplant on Wednesday and is in stable condition, doctors said.

Khadga Prasad Oli’s new kidney is already functioning and he is recovering at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu, said Prem Krishna Khadga, a doctor at the hospital.

It was not clear how long Oli, 69, would remain in the hospital. Other details of his condition and the operation were not made public.

Doctors said the donor, who is Oli’s relative, is also in stable condition and is recovering well.

The popular Communist prime minister has long suffered from kidney illness and has made several trips to India and Thailand for treatment. He underwent an earlier kidney transplant in 2007 in New Delhi.

Oli became prime minister in 2018 after a Communist alliance swept parliamentary elections. He was also prime minister in 2015 and has been elected to parliament four times.