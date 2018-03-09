ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan’s health system is being criticized for a concierge medical care pilot program that gives patients perks for a large annual fee.

Michigan Medicine’s Victors Care program offers personalized service, reduced wait times and preferential access to physicians.

The program’s annual fee is currently $2,700, though it’s slated to increase to $3,600 in July. The fee isn’t covered by insurance and must be paid directly by patients. The program is currently enrolling patients.

The university’s doctors are worried the program deviates from the institution’s public mission.

Faculty wrote in a January letter to university officials, “The University of Michigan is a public institution and our commitment is to serve the public, not a private few.”

Massachusetts General Hospital and the Mayo Clinic have similar programs.