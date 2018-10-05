PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 54-year-old former doctor who injected patients with wrinkle-reducing drugs Botox and Juvéderm that she got from outside the country has been sentenced.

The Oregonian reports Brenda Roberts of Troutdale was sentenced Thursday to six months of probation and 40 hours of community service.

Roberts pleaded guilty in June to one count of receipt and deliver in interstate commerce of misbranded drugs.

She voluntarily surrendered her medical license after the Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Food & Drug Administration opened an investigation.

A search warrant affidavit says the DEA investigation found that Roberts was operating a “rogue online pharmacy” at her home where she distributed controlled substances to customers throughout the United States.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com