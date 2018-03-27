NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey doctor who defrauded Medicare and private insurers out of $3 million has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Anthony Enrico, a podiatrist with offices in Paterson, Passaic, and Elizabeth, had pleaded guilty last October to health care fraud. He was sentenced Monday.

Federal prosecutors say the 60-year-old North Haledon resident billed Medicare and the insurers for more than 150,000 physical therapy sessions that he claimed to have provided but were actually performed by unlicensed and unqualified personnel.

Besides the prison sentence, Enrico must also pay $3 million in restitution.

Enrico had his medical license suspended in April 2017. He had declared bankruptcy in 2008.