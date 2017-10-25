PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island doctor has pleaded guilty to accepting kickbacks in return for prescribing a highly addictive fentanyl spray made by Insys Therapeutics.
Jerrold Rosenberg pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Providence to health care fraud and kickbacks conspiracy.
Rosenberg admitted that he prescribed Subsys — meant for cancer patients with breakthrough pain — to patients who did not have cancer. He also admitted he conspired with Insys executives and others to receive kickbacks for writing the prescriptions.
He’s scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 16.
Most Read Stories
- Clinton campaign, DNC helped pay for work on dossier about Russia and Trump
- Proposed study would consider tolling downtown Seattle streets to reduce congestion
- Did Seahawks make permanent change at cornerback? Jeremy Lane's tweets seem to say so
- Amazon receives 238 bids for its second headquarters
- $70 per vehicle? Big fee hike proposed for Mount Rainier, Olympic national parks
A spokesman for Arizona-based Insys did not immediately comment.
The Rhode Island case is one of several around the country brought against Insys executives, managers and health care providers in relation to the scheme.