RENO, Nev. (AP) — A lawyer is fighting to limit prison time for a Reno doctor who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and drug conspiracy charges in a “pill mill” illegal painkiller ring.

Dr. Robert Rand’s lawyer said in U.S. District Court on Monday that Rand expected a prison term of less than seven years when he admitted guilt in the opioid overdose death of a Reno man in 2015.

But a federal prosecutor told Judge Miranda Du that Rand should get significantly more time because he has failed to accept full responsibility and show proper remorse.

Prosecutor James Keller says Rand illegally prescribed hundreds of thousands of doses of oxycodone and other opioids.

Defense attorney John Ohlson says Rand won’t take the witness stand but plans to make a statement at the close of the hearing, which is expected to last all day.