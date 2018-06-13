Share story

By
The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A police officer is in a coma and has a long road to recovery after being shot by a Florida felon who eventually killed four children during a standoff.

A trauma surgeon said Wednesday at a news conference that Orlando Police Officer Kevin Valencia is in critical condition but has shown signs of responsiveness.

Valencia’s wife, Meghan, said that her husband is a fighter and she asked for prayers.

Sobbing as she talked about her husband, Meghan Valencia said they were childhood sweethearts and had two sons.

Meghan Valencia expressed sorrow for the killing of the four children by Gary Lindsey, who holed up with the children in a 21-hour standoff that ended late Monday.

The children, ranging in age from 1 to 11, belonged to Lindsey and his girlfriend.

MIKE SCHNEIDER