NEWMARKET, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire family doctor is facing sexual assault charges.

Newmarket police say they have arrested 57-year-old Hugh Macdonald on charges of seven counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.

Police said they arrested Macdonald Friday at Wentworth Health Partners Great Bay Family Practice following a month-long investigation.

Police brought Newfields resident Macdonald to Rockingham County Jail at $100,000 cash bail. A jail representative said Saturday that Macdonald was bailed out.

Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway told WMUR-TV that the alleged victim is an adult patient.

Hospital officials said Macdonald won’t be performing services at Wentworth-Douglass hospital or Wentworth Health Partners pending further developments.

Macdonald faces further court appearances and is ordered to not contact the alleged victim. Efforts to reach Macdonald Saturday were unsuccessful.